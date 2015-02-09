Reed, Grizzlies go back-to-back-to-back

The Astros farmhand drove in a season-high six runs and homered twice, going back-to-back-to-back with J.D. Davis and Derek Fisher, as the Grizzlies outslugged Oklahoma City, 12-8, at Chukchansi Park. Kyle Tucker, Houston's No. 2 prospect , also went yard on a three-hit night, falling a triple shy of the cycle.

Reed's first homer came in the third inning when he deposited a 2-2 offering from Guillermo Moscoco over the right field fence for a two-run shot. Three pitches later, Davis cleared the fence in center for his fifth roundtripper of the season. Fisher pounced on the first pitch he saw from Moscoso, sending it out to right-center for his third long ball.

It was the first time the Grizzlies hit three consecutive homers since May 3, 2009 when Kevin Frandsen, Adam Witter and Jesus Guzman performed the feat.

Reed picked up his third RBI of the night with a groundout in the fourth that scored Tucker, who doubled. He capped his first multi-homer game of the season with a three-run blast in the sixth off Logan Ondrusek. The Major League veteran went deep twice in a game four times last year, including three times in an eight-day stretch from Aug. 21-29.

Tucker started the Grizzlies' power surge with a solo shot to center in the first. It was the ninth homer of the season and fourth since May 29 for MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect.

Dodgers No. 11 prospect Edwin Rios went 4-for-5 and smashed two homers for Oklahoma City, launching a grand slam to right-center in the seventh and a solo shot that cleared the center field fence in the ninth.