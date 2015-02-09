Verdugo's bat sparks Oklahoma City

The Dodgers' top prospect homered, doubled, singled and walked, drove in two runs and scored another in Triple-A Oklahoma City's 4-0 blanking of New Orleans at Shrine on Airline.

Alex Verdugo hit for the cycle once before. He nearly did it again Tuesday.

The left-handed hitter hit for the cycle on Aug. 27, 2015 while with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga.

Verdugo walked in the second inning against big league veteran Jarlin Garcia (0-2) and put Oklahoma City ahead in the fourth. He doubled Breyvic Valera in with a double beyond the reach of center fielder Magneuris Sierra, the Marlins No. 6 prospect.

In the sixth, the No. 27 overall prospect doubled the lead with his seventh homer, a blast to right-center off Garcia. Kyle Farmer followed with a double to left and Henry Ramos delivered a blast over the wall in left.

Verdugo capped his night by beating out a grounder to second in the eighth.

The Tucson, Arizona native's perfect night at the plate was more than enough to back former Blue Jays and Pirates big league right-hander Drew Hutchison (2-1). Hutchison allowed just two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.