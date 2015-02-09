Sod Poodles' Morejon bounces back with gem

The seventh-ranked Padres prospect made his third start of the season on Tuesday and worked around two hits and three walks to strike out seven over 5 2/3 scoreless frames. He did not factor into the decision as the Sod Poodles were upended by the RockHounds, 6-2, in a Texas League matchup at Security Bank Ballpark.

Morejon began the day with a 10.13 ERA after allowing 10 runs on eight hits and seven walks through his first two starts (covering eight innings) this season. The 20-year-old faced this Midland lineup last week and took the loss after yielding five runs on five walks and four hits. Control proved to be the difference for the left-hander on Tuesday, who lowered his ERA to 5.93.

MLB.com's No. 47 overall prospect started his outing with a four-pitch punchout out of No. 30 A's prospect Dairon Blanco. After getting Brallan Perez to ground out to short, Morejon worked around a two-out triple from 13th-ranked Luis Barrera by inducing an infield groundout to second from Mikey White to end the frame.

Morejon retired the next five batters he faced -- four via strikeout -- before issuing an eight-pitch walk to Blanco, who was promptly picked off first by the southpaw.

Video: Amarillo's Morejon picks up 7th K

The only blemish for Morejon in the fourth was a one-out, six-pitch walk by Barrera. Otherwise, the native of Cuba needed just 11 pitches to get through the frame unscathed. In the fifth, Morejon erased a leadoff single from Luke Persico when Nate Mondou lined into 5-3 double play, and he set down the next three hitters he faced -- whiffing a pair -- before issuing a four-pitch walk to Perez. He was removed at that point with a 2-0 lead. He threw 83 pitches, 47 for strikes.

No. 15 Padres prospect Hudson Potts broke a scoreless tie with his first dinger of the year -- a solo shot to left-center in the sixth off Oakland's 18th-ranked prospect Parker Dunshee.

Edwin Diaz crushed a go-ahead grand slam for the RockHounds in the seventh.