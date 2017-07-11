Franco flips power switch for Hagerstown

Washington's No. 13 prospect blasted a pair of long balls and drove in a career-high six runs as Class A Hagerstown held off Kannapolis, 8-5, on Monday night at Intimidators Stadium.

Franco had five round-trippers on the season coming into the game, which took place on the same night as Major League and Triple-A Home Run Derbies. The native of the Dominican Republic hit four of them during a six-game stretch between May 16-22.

In the Suns lineup as the designated hitter, Franco's 37-game homerless drought ended when he left the yard with a two-out, two-run shot to left-center field in the second inning.

With Hagerstown ahead, 4-1, Anderson came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh and connected on the first pitch from reliever Ryan Boelter for his first career grand slam.

Franco's six RBIs were the most by a Suns player this season and eclipsed his previous personal best of five, set April 30 at Lexington.

This year marks the first full-season campaign for Franco. The 19-year-old collected nine homers in 138 games across three levels between 2014 and 2016.

Franco's performance was one of five multi-hit nights for the Suns. Washington's No. 6 prospect Sheldon Neuse, No. 25 Telmito Agustin, No. 26 Daniel Johnson and Jake Noll chipped two apiece. Neuse and Noll accounted for Hagerstown's other two RBIs.

McKenzie Mills (11-2) took over second place on the Minor League wins leaderboard behind Trenton's Zack Littell with 13. The 21-year-old lefty allowed five runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out a career-high 10 for the second straight game.

Kannapolis' Jake Burger went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs.