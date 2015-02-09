Gimenez leads Rumble Ponies' charge

Gimenez is batting .364 with six multi-hit performances in 12 games this month -- including four of his last six outings -- and has hit safely in 10 of 11 games overall.

The top Mets prospect doubled, singled and drove in three runs as Double-A Binghamton rolled past Akron, 10-1, on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium.

Expectations for 19-year-olds are generally tempered and with good reason. Andres Gimenez, however, is no ordinary teenager.

Hitless for the first time in August on Wednesday, MLB.com's No. 59 overall prospect grounded out to third base in the first inning and to shortstop in the third. Gimenez stroked a two-RBI double to left field and scored on 12th-ranked Mets prospect Tomas Nido's single during the five-run fifth. He popped out to short in the sixth.

The Venezuela native added an RBI single to right in the eighth for his second game with three or more RBIs this season. The shortstop went deep twice and drove in a season-high four runs for Class A Advanced St. Lucie on June 4.

Signed as an international free agent as a 16-year-old in 2015, Gimenez debuted in the United States last year with Class A Columbia. He flashed the potential that made him one of 2015's top international prospects, batting .265/.346/.349 with 14 stolen bases and 50 runs in 92 games.

Gimenez began 2018 in the Florida State League and posted a slash line of .282/.348/.432 with 30 extra-base hits and 28 steals through 85 games. He was promoted to Binghamton on July 23 and went hitless in his first 13 Double-A at-bats. He's gone 25-for-65 since and is hitting .321/.398/.432 with eight doubles, 12 RBIs and 12 runs in 21 games for the Rumble Ponies.

His Eastern League performance has boosted his line to .290/.358/.430 with 38 extra-base hits and 33 stolen bases in 106 games.

Jhoan Urena homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Binghamton. Mets No. 24 prospect Will Toffey, Patrick Biondi and Joey Terdoslavich added two hits apiece.

Starter Mickey Jannis (9-5) scattered six hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. The 30-year-old struck out four and has surrendered two runs over his last four starts, spanning 27 1/3 innings.

Indians 29th-ranked prospect Tyler Krieger singled three times and has five hits in his last seven at-bats.