Everett's Torres tosses six hitless innings

Torres (4-0) surrendered just two walks while fanning six over six hitless frames to lead Class A Short Season Everett to a 5-1 win over Tri-City at Gesa Stadium.

Andres Torres had nowhere to go but up after the shortest start of his professional career, and the Mariners right-hander more than bounced back Thursday.

Torres has completed at least five innings in five of his six starts this season -- his first year past Rookie-level ball. But in his last outing July 8 against Salem-Keizer, the 21-year-old was pulled after being tagged for six runs on seven hits and a walk in just one inning of work. Torres got back on track Thursday and threw 48 of 79 pitches for strikes, recording six outs with no more than three pitches.

Staked to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, the right-hander pitched around Luis Almanzar's two-out walk by inducingLuis Asuncion to bounce out back to the mound.

After utilizing 12 pitches in a perfect second, Torres issued a one-out walk in the third to Westhers Magdaleno. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Robbie Podorsky lined to first baseman Evan White for an unassisted double play.

It was smooth sailing from there as Torres set down the final nine batters he faced, fanning the last five. The Venezuela native reduced his ERA from 4.25 to 3.38 before ceding the game to the bullpen.

The Dust Devils broke through against JP Sears in the seventh. Asuncion ripped a two-out double to right field and scored on Tre Carter's infield grounder when No. 15 Mariners prospect Chris Torres made an errant throw to first base.

David Gerber and Wyatt Mills threw a scoreless inning apiece to close out the game.

Juan Camacho followed Eugene Helder's two-run double in the first with an RBI two-bagger. Chris Torres tripled as part of a three-hit outing for the AquaSox.