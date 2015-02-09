Soto keeps on buzzing for Bees

Livan Soto is 11-for-21 (.524) with four runs scored during a five-game hitting streak. (Burlington Bees)

By Jordan Wolf / MiLB.com | April 20, 2019 8:32 PM

Earlier this week, Livan Soto's first full professional season wasn't off to a great start statistically. Four days and two four-hit performances later, however, and that's no longer the case. The Angels' No. 19 prospect went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI as Class A Burlington topped Peoria, 6-1, at Community Field.

Gameday box score Soto's double came in the third inning when he sent the first pitch from starter Kyle Leahy to right field to plate D.C. Arendas and lift the Bees into a 1-1 tie, although Michael Stefanic was thrown out at the plate. The rest of Soto's hits were singles. He opened the bottom of the first with a line drive to center, then led off the sixth with another base hit to center before scoring on Spencer Griffin's go-ahead two-run homer. An inning later, the Venezuela native grounded a single to right and came home again on a single by Francisco Del Valle. Only 18, Soto is three weeks into his first full professional season after stints in Rookie ball in 2017 and 2018.

