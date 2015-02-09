Generals' Payamps fans career-high 14

The D-backs prospect struck out 14 and gave up two hits over 5 2/3 innings as Double-A Jackson blanked Birmingham, 3-0, at Regions Field. Payamps established a career best as well as a season high for the Generals, eclipsing the 12 punchouts Taylor Widener posted on June 13.

Video: Jackson's Payamps fans his 14th batter

Payamps (7-2) fanned the first six batters he faced but encountered trouble in the third. Bryant Flete reached on Payamps' miscue and Alex Call legged out an infield single. The right-hander snagged Jameson Fisher's popup bunt, but his throwing error allowed both runners to move into scoring position. He stranded them by striking out Joel Booker and No. 13 White Sox prospect Luis Alexander Basabe.

Jackson pitching coach Doug Drabek thought that may have been the turning point in Payamps pressing on to register a career night.

"That was definitely a big chance for them to open that inning up, but what he did best there was he didn't get too caught up in the moment," Drabek said. "Those errors were both his, and sitting in the dugout, it looked like he kept himself together and made his pitches while not trying to overthrow to try and get guys out."

After fanning eighth-ranked Zack Collins to start the fourth, Payamps surrendered a single to Trey Michalczewski, who turned out to be the Barons' last baserunner against the 24-year-old, who punched out five of the next seven batters.

His abundance of strikeouts were a blessing and a curse, though. Payamps needed 100 pitches to get through his 5 2/3 frames as several batters battled, fouling off pitch after pitch, before eventually succombing. Alexander Basabe foulded off seven pitches, seeing 12 before Payamps fanned him for his final out.

"You've gotta give hitters some credit, too. He was making the pitches he wanted, but they were just fouling them off," Drabek said. "But he didn't get into a lot of counts where he had to battle back. He got ahead a lot, and at times when he tried to get that put-away pitch, they got fouled off."

D-backs No. 27 prospect Wei-Chieh Huang picked up his first Double-A save after allowing two hits and striking out three over the final 3 1/3 frames.

The Generals got on the board in the first as Marty Herum plated Jamie Westbrook with an infield single. They gave Payamps some insurance an inning later on Westbrook's two-run single.

White Sox No. 5 prospect Alec Hansen fell to 0-3 in four starts after giving up three runs on two hits and a career-high six walks with four strikeouts in four innings.