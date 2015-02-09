Travs' Lewis breaks out with three hits

Seattle's top prospect homered and scored twice in his first Double-A three-hit showing, helping Arkansas to a 7-0 win over Northwest Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Kyle Lewis' first crack at the Texas League hadn't yielded the results expected of an elite talent, but his performance Monday gives him some momentum for the closing days of the season.

Video: Arkansas' Lewis goes deep

In the second inning, Lewis battled Naturals starter Jon Perrin to a full count and lined the right-hander's ninth pitch to left field for a single. Chuck Taylor plated him with a base hit four batters later. The 2016 first-rounder came to the dish again with the bases loaded and two outs in the Travelers' six-run frame, but righty Walker Sheller froze him on a 2-2 pitch.

Leading off the fifth, MLB.com's No. 81 overall prospect greeted Northwest Arkansas reliever Grant Gavin with his third home run since being promoted to Double-A on July 21. In the seventh, he lined a 1-0 pitch from Yunior Marte to center to record his first three-hit performance since July 11 with Class A Advanced Modesto.

Lewis batted .260/.303/.429 with 18 doubles, five homers and 32 RBIs over 49 games with the Nuts. But the Mercer product had been in a 2-for-21 slump over his last six games that brought his average to a season-low .179 heading into Monday, which was his fourth multi-hit performance in 30 games for Arkansas. He has three roundtrippers, 17 RBIs and a .200/.262/.327 slash line over 110 Texas League at-bats.

Yonathan Mendoza and Joseph Odom contributed a pair of hits and a run apiece for Arkansas. Odom added an RBI.

Travelers starter Anthony Misiewicz (3-11) scattered four hits over six innings, striking out seven without issuing any walks en route to the win.