A's Luzardo helps alma mater after tragedy

The 20-year-old left-hander shared a video on his Twitter account on Friday night, announcing that he's started a college scholarship fund in support of the family of athletic director Chris Hixon, one of the 17 people killed when a former student opened fire on campus.

With the help of Hixon's wife, Debbie, and sons Cory and Tommy, Luzardo set up an online campaign with a $5,000 goal for a scholarship in Chris' name. In a message on his YouCaring page, Luzardo says that Hixon "played a huge role in supporting my dreams of becoming a professional baseball player and his loss will be felt by everyone in the Douglas community."

Luzardo also said in his message on the site: "[Douglas] is a special place where I have made friendships that will last a lifetime and I have made memories that will forever be embedded in my mind. I made relationships with people that I now consider family. It is so difficult to comprehend that some of these people now will not get to live on with their own families. I would not be where I am today if it were not for many of the students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, these people molded me into who I am today."

Luzardo moved with his family from Peru to Parkland at the age of 2 and graduated from high school in 2016. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March of his senior year but was still selected in the third round of that year's Draft by the Nationals. He sat out the 2016 season and made three appearances in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League last summer before being traded to the A's for relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson.

Ranked sixth among A's prospects and eighth among all southpaws, Luzardo made four appearances, including three starts, in the Rookie-level Arizona League before being promoted to Class A Short Season Vermont in August. The 6-foot-1, 205 pounder started five games for the Lake Monsters and went 2-1 with a 1.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings across two levels.