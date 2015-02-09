Wilson stays hot on hill for Mississippi

The Braves' No. 12 prospect matched his longest start of the season, allowing three hits and a walk while fanning nine over seven innings, as Double-A Mississippi blanked Montgomery, 2-0, at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium. He dueled Biscuits starter J.D. Martin, who put up eight zeros.

It's taken some time for Bryse Wilson to get settled in the Southern League, but he's picked things up in a big way in July. Back on the bump Thursday, he continued to flash dominant stuff.

Wilson started the season in the Florida State League, where he went 2-0 with a 0.34 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in five starts. But after a promotion to the M-Braves on May 8, the 2016 fourth-round pick didn't experience the same success initially. Through two months and 44 2/3 innings, he had a 6.24 ERA.

But the 20-year-old has righted the ship in July, yielding two earned runs through 27 1/3 frames. After consecutive scoreless starts to begin the month, Wilson gave up his first two runs while going seven innings on Friday against Pensacola. The right-hander kept the Biscuits out of the run column Thursday, throwing 64 of 99 pitches for strikes. Wilson totaled 85 pitches through five frames but needed only 14 to get through the sixth and seventh unscathed.

Montgomery put the pressure on in the first, however, when No. 14 Rays prospect Nathaniel Lowe walked and Dalton Kelly reached on an infield single with two outs. Wilson didn't let things get out of hand as he induced an inning-ending groundout from Michael Russell.

Rays No. 10 prospect Nick Solak singled in the third and Brett Sullivan followed suit in the fifth, but they were the only other baserunners the North Carolina native allowed for the rest of the night.

In all, Wilson faced four over the minimum and pitched four perfect frames in his third start of seven innings this month.

With the game still scoreless in the ninth, 10th-ranked Braves prospect Travis Demeritte blasted a two-run homer.

Corbin Clouse (4-1) and Chad Sobotka each pitched a scoreless inning as Mississippi recorded its seventh shutout of the season. Sobotka fanned one in nailing down his fifth save.