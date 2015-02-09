Zimmermann goes distance for Baysox

The Orioles prospect fired a four-hitter on 96 pitches, striking out nine without issuing a walk, in Double-A Bowie's 2-0 blanking of Hartford at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Video: Baysox' Zimmerman completes game with strikeout

Zimmermann (2-1) allowed four singles, none after the fourth inning, and retired the final 17 Yard Goats.

The 24-year-old gave up a leadoff single in the first to Manuel Melendez and consecutive base hits to Brian Serven and Ryan Metzler to begin the third before getting Melendez to bounce into a double play. With a one-out knock in the fourth Alan Trejo turned out to be Hartford's last baserunner.

Zimmermann threw 73 pitches for strikes and fanned Rockies No. 6 prospect Tyler Nevin and second-ranked Colton Welker to wrap up his second career complete game.

Gameday box score

Both of the left-hander's complete games have come in Hartford. He was credited with a rain-shortened five-inning complete game last Aug. 12 in his Eastern League debut.

A Baltimore native, Zimmermann lowered his ERA to 2.49 through 12 starts. He's tied for sixth on the circuit with 70 strikeouts against 22 walks over 68 2/3 innings, and opponents are hitting .214 against him.

Zimmermann was taken by the Braves in the fifth round of the 2017 Draft and traded with three other players last July 31 in the deal that sent Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day to Atlanta. He went 11-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 25 starts for Class A Rome, Double-A Mississippi and Bowie.

Ademar Rifaela provided the game's offense with a two-run shot in the first that scored Orioles No. 30 prospect Mason McCoy. It was his eighth homer of the season.