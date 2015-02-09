Orioles shut down southpaw Hall

The third-ranked Orioles prospect has been shut down after suffering a left lat strain. MASN.com reported the injury is a Grade 1 strain, which is considered mild.

Video: Frederick's Hall ties career high

Hall leads the Carolina League with 116 strikeouts over 80 2/3 innings in 19 games, including 17 starts, for Class A Advanced Frederick. MLB.com's No. 62 overall prospect issued 54 walks and had a 3.46 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

The 21st overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Hall appeared in the Futures Game and pitched a scoreless inning. He followed that with a July to remember, posting a 1.77 ERA while holding opponents to a .145 average with 28 punchouts in 20 1/3 frames.

On Aug. 1 against Myrtle Beach, Hall tied his career high with 10 strikeouts over six innings, the second time he accomplished that feat against the Pelicans this season.

The Orioles have not ruled out an appearance in the Arizona Fall League for the 20-year-old southpaw, but they have been conservative with the Georgia native, limiting to five games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League in his debut season.