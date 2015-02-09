Mountcastle collects six hits in twinbill

The Orioles' top-ranked prospect went a combined 6-for-7 with two RBIs on Saturday as Double-A Bowie split a doubleheader with Richmond at The Diamond. Mountcastle was a perfect 4-for-4 in the opener, a 9-4 Baysox win , and went 2-for-3 in the nightcap, which the Flying Squirrels took, 5-1.

Over the last month, Ryan Mountcastle has collected eight multi-hit games. Half of those, however, have come in the last three days.

"You've just got to take everything with a grain of salt," Mountcastle told MiLB.com last week. "You can only control what you can control. I'm just going to go out there and play hard every day, work hard and whatever happens, happens."

MLB.com's No. 84 overall prospect started his day by sending a line drive back up the middle on a 1-0 pitch from Flying Squirrels starter and Giants No. 9 prospect Garrett Williams for an RBI single. He led off the third with a single through the left side on the first pitch.

In an 0-2 hole against reliever Will LaMarche, the 21-year-old poked knock to left field in the fourth. Facing LaMarche with a runner on first and nobody out in the sixth, Mountcastle went the other way and lined his second triple of the season, again jumping on the first pitch and scoring Aderlin Rodriguez.

Game 2 began in a similar fashion. Leading off the second, Mountcastle swatted the first pitch he saw from Connor Overton for a double. The Oviedo, Florida, native wasted little time during his sixth at-bat of the day, sending Overton's first offering into left for another single in the third inning.

Mountcastle was a perfect 6-for-6 when he strode to the plate in the seventh. True to form, he swung at the first pitch from reliever Dillon McNamara but sent a grounder back to the box and was retired for the first time.

"So far, I've seen his plate discipline get a little better and that's encouraging," Baysox hitting coach Keith Bodie said. "All of the things that he brings to the table, he's still showing his power, his ability to hit balls to all fields, his natural ability to hit.

"The only thing that will make it easier for him is his natural ability. He's gifted. He needs to play. He needs to develop his skills on both sides of the ball. It takes time."

The 2015 first-round pick had multiple hits in one of his previous 14 contests entering Thursday's tilt in Harrisburg. His batting average sat at a season-low .265 before he rapped out a trio of singles. He tripled and singled Friday before breaking out Saturday.

Mountcastle boosted his slash line to .311/.365/.497 and has six homers and 29 RBIs in 42 games this season, which began a month late as he battled back from a hairline fracture in his right hand.

"It feels good right now, like it did before," Mountcastle said. "I'm grateful that it healed well. I feel back to normal."

Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs in Game 1. Anderson Feliz chipped in three hits and drove in a run.