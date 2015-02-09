Holmes makes himself at home in Tulsa

Joining his fourth team since the start of the season, the Dodgers southpaw took a no-hitter into the seventh and ended up allowing one hit over seven innings as the Drillers blanked Double-A Arkansas, 2-0, on Saturday at ONEOK Field.

Video: Holmes picks up K for Tulsa

Holmes (1-0) last pitched on July 29 for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, where he made three relief appearances and three starts. In his final start with the Quakes, he gave up two hits over five shutout frames.

"It's been a crazy opportunity," he said. "I've learned the lesson the past couple years to kind of just be where your feet are. I've tried to just get settled in as quickly as I possibly can wherever I'm at. You never know when the next phone call is going to be and where it's going to be at. You just have to pack lightly and be ready to go. Be personable, that's the biggest thing -- fit in everywhere and get off on a good foot everywhere."

The 26-year-old began the year in the Marlins organization and pitched with Class A Advanced Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville. He got a frest start with the Dodgers, who signed the 2014 ninth-round pick on July 6.

Gameday box score

While he was at the Double-A level earlier in the season with the Jumbo Shrimp, pitching in a different league presents unique challenges.

"I think it's all really been an adjustment for the past month," Holmes said. "I've learned how to be a brand new pitcher since coming over from the Marlins. It's been one big constant adjustment, but it's been a lot of fun. I'm learning a lot and meeting a lot of really cool guys."

Holmes got off to an inauspicious start on Saturday, issuing a leadoff walk to Mariners No. 26 prospect Chuck Taylor. But he got 17th-ranked prospect Eric Filia to bounce into a double play.

"As a starting pitcher, the first inning is always the toughest one," he said. "You just want it to go smooth, and there were a couple of close calls in that first inning. It was big I did get out of that in what turned out to be a 1-2-3 because I got that double play, and the defense was really special tonight everywhere."

The left-hander walked Logan Taylor with one out in the second, then retired the next 14 Travelers as he kept them out of the hit column.

MiLB include

"I was really able to mix and change speeds," he said. "The fastball and changeup where there. The curveball was kind of hit or miss, but I was able to change speeds and keep them off-balance."

Filia walked again to lead off the seventh and Dario Pizzano singled to left with one out to end the no-hit bid. Again, Holmes got a double play to protect a 1-0 lead as Logan Taylor rolled a grounder to shortstop and Dodgers No. 6 prospect Gavin Lux. It came on the season-high 93rd pitch for the Oregon State product, who threw 52 strikes.

Behind him, the defense shined.

Video: Peters parks homer for Drillers

Dodgers No. 8 prospect DJ Peters made two stellar grabs in center field to keep Holmes' no-hitter intact.

"It gives you all the confidence in the world to know you have a good defense out there," Holmes said. "You're not worried about trying to punch guys out, you throw it into the zone and make good enough pitches where guys get themselves out. He had a heck of a game and had a big home run to help us get that win."

Peters homered in the fourth and Jacob Scavuzzo provided insurance with an RBI double in the seventh for the Drillers.

Andrew Istler recorded the final two outs for his first Double-A save.