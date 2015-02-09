Bichette gets call he's been waiting for

In the wake of Sunday's Marcus Stroman trade to the Mets, top-ranked Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette was brought up to the Major Leagues.

Video: Bisons' Bichette gets the call

MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect was lifted from Triple-A Buffalo's game at Durham with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Upon reaching the dugout, he was congratulated by teammates, including pitchers who ran in from the bullpen.

Bichette suffered a broken left hand April 22 after taking an 0-2 fastball from Syracuse left-hander Hector Santiago. He returned June 7 at Class A Advanced Dunedin, where he hit .545 in four games -- including a 4-for-5 effort -- before heading back to Buffalo on June 12.

"His work has been awesome from tee work to flips to [batting practice] to everything he's been doing," Bisons hitting coach Corey Hart told MiLB.com in early June. "He's keeping himself calm and not too excited. He's really excited at times, and I think when he's able to calm down and slow it down, he's able to string a bunch of hits together."

The 21-year-old shortstop batted .277/.336/.477 in 55 games with the Bisons, including a four-hit showing on June 23.

2019 MiLB include

Bichette's promotion will reunite him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who debuted with the Jays on April 26, and Cavan Biggio, who was called up May 24.

"I was pretty motivated already, so I wouldn't say [their promotions] really added anything, but it definitely gets me going a little bit knowing that my boys are up there and I'm still down here," Bichette told the Bisons website on June 22. "I mean, I don't expect to be [in Toronto] right now. I've still got to come down here and get my feet wet and play hard and show them I'm ready, but that's what I intend to do."

MLB Pipeline notes the 2016 second-round pick is strong for his size and possesses plus raw power, which could translate to above-average power in the future. He is an average runner and offers exceptional baserunning instincts. He has 16 stolen bases this year and finished second in the Eastern League with 32 swipes for Double-A New Hampshire in 2018.

Sources said Toronto sent sixth-year veteran right-hander Stroman to the Mets in exchange for two top-10 prospects -- fourth-ranked Anthony Kay, a 24-year-old left-hander, and No. 6 Simeon Woods Richardson, an 18-year-old righty.