Bichette keeps rolling with three knocks

Toronto's No. 2 prospect collected his fifth straight multi-hit game, tallying three knocks and adding a walk, as Double-A New Hampshire beat Portland, 4-2, on Thursday. He scored twice and drove in two runs.

Blue Jays fans have been captived all season by top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but Bo Bichette is still flourishing back in the Eastern League.

Bichette teamed with leadoff man Jon Berti to provide sparks at the top of the order for the Fisher Cats. After Berti's double to left field opened the ballgame, the 2016 second-round pick kicked off the scoring with an RBI single to center field.

In the third inning, Bichette led off with a single to center, but wound up stranded at third base. Following a flyout to center in the fifth, Berti and Bichette came through again. New Hampshire's left fielder opened the seventh with a triple to center and baseball's No. 9 overall prospect brought him home on an infield single to third.

In the eighth, Bichette walked for his final time aboard.

After hitting for the cycle earlier in the week, Berti fell a homer short of accomplishing the feat again.

Bichette, who was named to the Arizona Fall League on Thursday, has walked six times in his last six games. The shortstop has multiple hits in six of his last seven contests, boosting his average from .277 on Aug. 22 to .289.