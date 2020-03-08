 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Milb Logo
Teams MiLB.TV Shop

Red Sox send Downs to Minor League camp

No. 44 overall prospect went 3-for-17 in first spring with Boston
The Red Sox acquired Jeter Downs in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. (Elise Amendola/AP)
By Joe Bloss
March 8, 2020

The first extended look at Jeter Downs in a Red Sox uniform isn't over. It's just been moved to the background.Boston assigned its top prospect to Minor League camp on Sunday as part of a series of roster moves that trimmed the number of players in Major League camp to

The first extended look at Jeter Downs in a Red Sox uniform isn't over. It's just been moved to the background.
Boston assigned its top prospect to Minor League camp on Sunday as part of a series of roster moves that trimmed the number of players in Major League camp to 47.

Downs, ranked as MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect, went 3-for-17 (.176) in 11 Grapefruit League games. All three of his hits were singles.
The Red Sox acquired the 21-year-old from the Dodgers last month in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles. The 32nd overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Downs had been a member of the Reds organization before moving over to the Dodgers in December 2018 as part of the return for Yasiel Puig, among others.
Downs began his lone year on the West Coast with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. The shortstop compiled a .269/.354/.507 slash line with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs in 107 games before moving up to Double-A Tulsa for the Drillers' playoff run. He hit .333/.429/.688 with five homers in 12 games to close out the regular season, then went deep four more times -- including a hat trick in Game 2 of the Texas League Finals -- during the postseason.

Also optioned to Minor League camp were 16th-ranked prospect Connor Wong, No. 10 Tanner Houck, catcher Roldani Baldwin, first baseman Josh Ockimey, right-hander Trevor Hildenberger and left-hander Mike Kickham.
Third-ranked Bobby Dalbec, No. 23 C.J. Chatham, left-hander Kyle Hart and right-handers Mike Shawaryn and Phillips Valdez were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. The 24-year-old Dalbec hit .257 with a .779 OPS and seven homers during a month in the International League to close out last season.
Outfielder Marcus Wilson, Boston's 21st-ranked prospect, was optioned to Double-A Portland. Left-hander Yoan Aybar (No. 29) was optioned to Class A Advanced Salem.

Joe Bloss is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @jtbloss.

Read More: