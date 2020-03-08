Red Sox send Downs to Minor League camp
The first extended look at Jeter Downs in a Red Sox uniform isn't over. It's just been moved to the background.Boston assigned its top prospect to Minor League camp on Sunday as part of a series of roster moves that trimmed the number of players in Major League camp to
Boston assigned its top prospect to Minor League camp on Sunday as part of a series of roster moves that trimmed the number of players in Major League camp to 47.
Downs, ranked as MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect, went 3-for-17 (.176) in 11 Grapefruit League games. All three of his hits were singles.
The Red Sox acquired the 21-year-old from the Dodgers last month in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and
Downs began his lone year on the West Coast with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. The shortstop compiled a .269/.354/.507 slash line with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs in 107 games before moving up to Double-A Tulsa for the Drillers' playoff run. He hit .333/.429/.688 with five homers in 12 games to close out the regular season, then went deep four more times -- including a hat trick in Game 2 of the Texas League Finals -- during the postseason.
Also optioned to Minor League camp were 16th-ranked prospect
Third-ranked
Outfielder Marcus Wilson, Boston's 21st-ranked prospect, was optioned to Double-A Portland. Left-hander Yoan Aybar (No. 29) was optioned to Class A Advanced Salem.
