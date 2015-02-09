Dalbec breaks out to earn weekly honor
Red Sox No. 3 prospect batted .500 with four homers for Portland
By Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | May 13, 2019 2:50 PM
Despite posting a .190 average through his first 21 games of 2019, it was likely just a matter of time until Bobby Dalbec put it all together and looked like the hitter he's been through his first three professional seasons.
That time has come.
Boston's third-ranked prospect was named the Eastern League Offensive Player of the Week after going 8-for-16 (.500) with four homers, a triple, a double, two walks, seven RBIs and five runs scored over four games for Double-A Portland from May 6-12. It is the fifth career Minor League Player of the Week honor for Dalbec, and his first with the Sea Dogs.
The 23-year-old's 1.438 slugging percentage last week was tops in all the Minors. He entered the week slugging .318 and saw that percentage soar to .495 after his power surge.
Video: Dogs' Dalbec smacks third homer
"The power's going to be there regardless, whether I'm striking out a lot or not striking out a lot," Dalbec told MiLB.com's Jordan Wolf last week. "I think the home runs will come. So, I'm just working on being more consistent each day and each at-bat."
Dalbec opened the week with his first triple of the season against New Hampshire. He also worked a walk in that game and drove in two runs. The 2016 fourth-rounder followed that up with his second three-hit effort of the year, including a go-ahead two-run blast in the eighth inning that provided the difference for Portland.
After a hitless night Thursday, the Arizona product finished the week with a milestone effort on Saturday. Dalbec clubbed three dingers, doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored four times.
• View the Pitcher of the Week winners »
"It's always nice to have a good individual performance ... that's all you really can do, is try your best to help the team win every pitch and every at-bat," Dalbec said after Saturday's game. "Obviously, it [stinks] that we had a tough loss. [Portland reliever Jordan Weems] looked pretty good, just things kind of weren't working his way, I guess. They had some good two-strike hits, two very clutch hits. That's kind of the way the ball rolls sometimes."
The third baseman finished last season with the Sea Dogs and hit .261/.323/.514 with 15 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs and 14 runs scored over 29 games -- after playing his first 100 contests of 2018 with Class A Advanced Salem. Combined, Dalbec finished the year with a career-best 32 homers, 109 RBIs and 73 runs scored. He was named a Post-Season All-Star and Most Valuable Player with Salem while also earning Player of the Week honors twice. At the end of the year, he was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star for Boston.
Dalbec busted onto the scene his rookie year with Class A Short Season Lowell, where he posted a .386/.427/.674 slash line with seven dingers, 13 doubles, 33 RBIs and 25 runs scored over 34 games for the Spinners. He was named New York-Penn League Player of the Week twice that season as well.
Below is the complete list of Minor League Offensive Players of the Week for May 6-12:
|League
|Player
|Team
|MLB
|Stats
|International
|Austin Riley
|Gwinnett
|ATL
|.296/.406/.778, 7 G, 8-for-32, 1 2B, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 5 R, 5 BB, 5 K
|Pacific Coast
|Jacob Wilson
|Fresno
|WSH
|.448/.515/.759, 7 G, 13-for-29, 3 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 6 K
|Eastern
|Bobby Dalbec
|Portland
|BOS
|.500/.556/1.438, 4 G, 8-for-16, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
|Southern
|Dalton Kelly
|Montgomery
|TB
|.588/.741/.941, 7 G, 10-for-17, 3 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 6 R, 7 BB, 5 K
|Texas
|Abraham Toro
|Corpus Christi
|HOU
|.381/.519/.714, 6 G, 8-for-21, 1 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 3 R, 6 BB, 4 K
|California
|Esteury Ruiz
|Lake Elsinore
|SD
|.389/.450/.722, 6 G, 7-for-18, 0 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
|Carolina
|Zach Remillard
|Winston-Salem
|CWS
|.556/.619/.889, 5 G, 10-for-18, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB, 5 K
|Florida State
|Julio Rodriguez
|Palm Beach
|STL
|.533/.529/1.067, 4 G, 8-for-15, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 0 K
|Midwest
|D.C. Arendas
|Burlington
|LAA
|.381/.480/1.000, 6 G, 8-for-21, 0 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 9 K
|South Atlantic
|Ian Dawkins
|Kannapolis
|CWS
|.556/.613/.778, 7 G, 15-for-31, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 8 R, 4 BB, 3 K, 1 SB
Rob Terranova is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RobTnova24. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More