Sea Dogs' Shawaryn aces toughest test

Coming off arguably his worst start of the season, Mike Shawaryn faced a tough task to rebound. The ninth-ranked Red Sox prospect took the mound Wednesday to face the only Minor League team with two players among MLB.com's top 12 prospects : the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, recording a season-high eight strikeouts while allowing three hits and a walk, as Double-A portland clinched its first road series of the season with a 7-1 victory over New Hampshire at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Things looked shaky early as Bichette -- ranked 12th overall -- singled up the middle in the bottom of the first, but Shawaryn got Guerrero Jr. to line into an inning-ending double play to second baseman Chad De La Guerra. The Sea Dogs starter eased through the next three frames before the Fisher Cats put a pair of baserunners on in the fifth.

With two outs, Shawaryn gave up a double to right to Connor Panas, then walked Andrew Guillotte. But the 23-year-old protected a 2-0 lead by striking out Gunnar Heidt. In the sixth, Shawaryn gave up another two-out knock, but Guerrero Jr. was thrown out at third trying to stretch a double.

Red Sox No. 11 prospect Josh Ockimey put Portland on the board in the second with a leadoff homer and Austin Rei padded the lead with a two-out RBI double. The Sea Dogs added insurance in the ninth, with Cole Sturgeon's three-run homer capping a five-run outburst.

Tony Renda led Portland with three hits and Daniel McGrath gave up an unearned run on one hit over the final two innings to notch his first Double-A save.