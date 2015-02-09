Back to MiLB.com Home

Sea Dogs' Shawaryn aces toughest test

Red Sox No. 9 prospect posts seven zeros against Fisher Cats

Mike Shawaryn pitched six scoreless innings against Binghamton in his second start of the season on April 14. (Salem Red Sox)

By Nathan Brown / MiLB.com | May 9, 2018 10:14 PM ET

Coming off arguably his worst start of the season, Mike Shawaryn faced a tough task to rebound. The ninth-ranked Red Sox prospect took the mound Wednesday to face the only Minor League team with two players among MLB.com's top 12 prospects: the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

But Blue Jays phenoms Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette couldn't spoil a solid outing for Shawaryn.

The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, recording a season-high eight strikeouts while allowing three hits and a walk, as Double-A portland clinched its first road series of the season with a 7-1 victory over New Hampshire at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Things looked shaky early as Bichette -- ranked 12th overall -- singled up the middle in the bottom of the first, but Shawaryn got Guerrero Jr. to line into an inning-ending double play to second baseman Chad De La Guerra. The Sea Dogs starter eased through the next three frames before the Fisher Cats put a pair of baserunners on in the fifth.

With two outs, Shawaryn gave up a double to right to Connor Panas, then walked Andrew Guillotte. But the 23-year-old protected a 2-0 lead by striking out Gunnar Heidt. In the sixth, Shawaryn gave up another two-out knock, but Guerrero Jr. was thrown out at third trying to stretch a double.

Red Sox No. 11 prospect Josh Ockimey put Portland on the board in the second with a leadoff homer and Austin Rei padded the lead with a two-out RBI double. The Sea Dogs added insurance in the ninth, with Cole Sturgeon's three-run homer capping a five-run outburst.

Tony Renda led Portland with three hits and Daniel McGrath gave up an unearned run on one hit over the final two innings to notch his first Double-A save.

Nathan Brown is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @NathanBrownNYC. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

