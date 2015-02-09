Bichette, Tebow lead star-studded EL rosters

Eastern League All-Star rosters: Eastern Division | Western Division

The Eastern Division roster is particularly loaded, boasting four of those top-100 prospects, three of whom are ranked in the top 10.

Guerrero (No. 2 overall) leads the league in all three slash-line categories at .407/.457/.667 through 53 games with New Hampshire. The 19-year-old third baseman hasn't played since June 6 due to a left-knee strain, however, and is not expected to participate. If that's the case, Hartford infielder Brendan Rodgers (No. 7 overall) would be the highest-ranked of the bunch. The top Rockies prospect has hit .277/.333/.514 in 73 games with the Yard Goats and is tied for fifth in the league with 14 homers. Joining him on the dirt will be No. 8 overall prospect Bo Bichette, who ranks second in the circuit with 85 hits for New Hampshire and has a .280 average and .791 OPS in his second full season.

No. 91 overall prospect Peter Lambert highlights the Eastern Division hurlers. The 21-year-old right-hander leads the league with a 2.23 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 92 2/3 innings with Hartford. He's struck out 75 and walked only 12 in that span. However, the initial announcement notes that though Lambert has been named to the roster, he will be unable to participate in the game -- perhaps due to a pending promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Eastern Division side features a few notable names outside of MLB.com's top-100 prospects as well. Tebow's inclusion will draw big attention as it marks his first All-Star honor since he dropped football and signed with the Mets back in September 2016. The former Denver Broncos quarterback is hitting .261/.335/.398 with five homers in 67 games for Binghamton and has turned it on in June with a .318/.357/.455 line with seven extra-base hits this month. The left-handed slugger's 107 wRC+ with the Rumble Ponies is the highest he's put up at any of his three stops in the Mets system. New Hampshire's Cavan Biggio, son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, is also headed to Trenton thanks to his league-leading 16 homers and 61 RBIs.

The Western Division features three of Double-A's top prospects in Burrows (No. 66 overall), Mountcastle (No. 83) and Hayes (No. 95). Burrows has posted a 3.33 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 65 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings for Erie to earn his spot on the Western pitching staff, while Mountcastle has hit .306/.361/.488 with seven homers in 47 games during his second season in Bowie. Hayes is known primarily for his special defense at third base but has also been a solid hitter with a .276/.342/.439 line through 64 games with Altoona.

The Western Division also boasts Bowie left-hander and No. 6 Orioles prospect Keegan Akin, who leads the league with 92 strikeouts, as well as Pirates 2016 first-rounder Will Craig out of the Altoona infield.

The Eastern League will hold a Home Run Derby at 8:30 p.m. ET on July 10 in Trenton. That event will also be streamed live on MiLB.TV, and participants are expected to be announced next week.