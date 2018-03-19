Rodgers getting extended look in Rockies camp

The Rockies' top prospect figured he'd be back in Minor League camp by now, getting set to open his third full season in the system. Instead, he sat at his locker in plush, purple surroundings, relaxed and confident in the lengthy look he's gotten from Colorado's big league brass.

"It's a lot of learning," he said of Major League camp. "I'm learning a lot here, getting to talk to a lot of guys, picking a lot of guys' brains, and I think it's been really good. I've been here maybe longer than I expected, but I'm having a blast."

Rodgers was MLB.com's top-rated talent in the 2015 Draft, and the Rockies nabbed the Florida prep product as the third straight shortstop taken to open the first round behind college stars Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman. Rodgers' road to the Majors was always going to be longer, but the 21-year-old is doing what he can to make it as swift as possible.

In 89 games between Class A Advanced Lancaster and Double-A Hartford last year, Rodgers posted a .336/.373/.567 line with 18 homers, one shy of his career high -- set over 21 more games in 2016. This spring, he's gotten an extended audition on the big league side, playing extensively at second base in addition to work at his natural position.

"I'm getting a lot of playing time, so I can't complain," MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect said. "I'm getting a lot of at-bats, getting a lot of time on defense, learning [more] at second base.

The Winter Park, Florida, native began moving around the infield last year. Colorado's comfort level with Rodgers' abilities at short has given the organization confidence to test him elsewhere. Last year, he played extensively at second, and this year he'll try the hot corner.

"I don't have a problem with playing anywhere," he said. "Wherever they tell me to play, I'm going to just go out there and play to the best of my ability. I'm definitely learning a lot at second base. I've been doing a lot of second base work. I think I've actually played more second than short in camp or maybe pretty close to even."

Video: Yard Goats' Rodgers belts a homer

Of Rodgers' 22 big league games this spring, he's worked at second base in 13 (three of which included time at short). With third base entering his repertoire soon, Rodgers need not look far to see how to best perform his new tasks. Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu has won two of the last four Gold Gloves at the position. All-universe third baseman Nolan Arenado won his fifth straight in 2017, something no other infielder in baseball history has accomplished in his first five seasons.

"Just watching those guys in early work and individual defense, stuff like that, I don't even really have to ask questions," Rodgers said. "I can just use my eyes and pick up things."

Those evaluating him are doing the same.

"I like how he's improved -- in a short period of time -- some of the fundamental things that (third base coach and infield instructor) Stu Cole and our coaches have placed in front of him on the defensive side," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "There's no doubt that when he steps into the box, there's some energy in the batter's box, the way he attacks the ball with his swing. We've got to make sure that on the other side of the ball, on defense, that he's doing the fundamental things properly: footwork, how his feet work, the quickness of his feet, his throwing arm, his throwing action, not to become too loose in that regard. But I like the work that he's put in, and we've seen immediate results. He's just a little cleaner on the defensive side. That's what's impressed me."

Some believed Rodgers was languishing in the California League when it took until mid-June for him to move up to Double-A, despite hitting .400 through the first half, raking at a .409/.434/.748 clip in 27 games in May and .414/.425/.714 in 15 contests in June. Rodgers' bat has never failed to impress -- his work in the field is what the Rockies were watching closest because defensive versatility could determine his track to the Majors.

Offseason MiLB include

"A lot of times for young players, whatever level they're at, their bat is ready for more before they are defensively," Rockies senior director of player development Zach Wilson said. "Even sometimes as you see, 'Well, this guy is dominating a league offensively,' there are defensive things that they still have to do before they're ready to move on to the next level.

"It's easy for people from the outside to look in and go, 'Well, why isn't he being moved?' There's a lot of stuff that doesn't get seen in a box score that they need to do before they're ready for the next challenge, but the bottom line is when that bat is ready -- when it's Major League-ready -- whether it's Brendan or somebody else, we like there to be an opportunity to put them wherever there is a need, whether that need comes from an injury or we need somebody to take over that position or because somebody's not playing well. Whatever it is, when the bat's ready, you like to have options defensively."

Rodgers is likely headed back to Hartford to start 2018 and hoping to benefit from his head start there.

"It was good to get to Double-A and experience that," he said. "As they say, the biggest jump in the Minors is High-A to Double-A, and I can see why. The league was way different from the California League, a lot better arms. The thing that stuck out to me the most was defense. The defenders, everyone's good. You're not getting those cheap hits anymore.

"Getting my feet wet there at the end of last year was definitely good, to see the stadium, get a feel for the league. I just feel more comfortable going into it. I'll probably have to get adjusted to the weather at first. It's going to be pretty chilly there, but it's going to be chilly in Albuquerque; it's going to be chilly in Denver. It's going to be chilly pretty much everywhere, so I'm going to have to adapt and get used to that, but I'm excited. Hopefully, I can help some guys in their first time there."

Denver might not be on the docket just yet, but after a few weeks living the Major League life, Rodgers knows it's closer than ever.

"At night, you kind of sit down or lay in bed and think about things like that," he said, smiling. "When I'm at the field, it's just time to grind and get after it and get your work in for the day. I go day by day here. I don't try to think too far into the future, just get my work done, play my game, get home, get some rest and tomorrow's another day."