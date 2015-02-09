Stott homers twice for Crosscutters

The third-ranked Phillies prospect left the yard twice and drove in three runs on Sunday, powering Class A Short Season Williamsport to a 10-3 win over State College at BB&T Ballpark. It was the first multi-homer effort of Stott's brief professional career and raised his OPS with the Crosscutters to .870.

The Little League World Series doesn't start for a few more days, but Bryson Stott is already putting on a show in its host city.

Stott's first jack doubled as the first hit of the game, a solo shot to left-center field off right-hander Junior Gonzalez in the opening inning. He flied to left in the second but got Gonzalez again in the fourth, this time taking the Spikes starter out to right for two more runs. He walked in his only other plate appearance.

Philadelphia selected Stott with the 14th overall pick in June's Draft. He homered in his first Gulf Coast League at-bat on July 9 and did the same in his New York-Penn League debut five days later. But he batted .179 in his first 16 games with the Crosscutters and tacked on just one more dinger.

Stott's production, though, has been on the rise in August. He's hit safely in nine of 11 games and logged multiple hits in five of his last six. And with two homers on Sunday, the 21-year-old has clubbed five extra-base hits in his last four contests.

The UNLV product, normally a shortstop, manned second base for the first time as a pro because Kendall Simmons, the Phillies' sixth-round pick, accompanied him up the middle. Simmons was the only Crosscutter to drive in more runs than Stott, blasting a grand slam in the second inning.