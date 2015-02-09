Ashby shines on hill in Mudcats debut

The Brewers' ninth-ranked prospect allowed one hit and struck out eight over seven frames in his Carolina League debut as Class A Advanced Carolina pulled out a 1-0, walk-off victory over Winston-Salem on Thursday at Five County Stadium. The left-hander faced one over the minimum and threw 61 of his 92 pitches for strikes.

Ashby opened the year with Class A Wisconsin, where he posted a 3.54 ERA and held opponents to a .216 average over 11 appearances (10 starts). The 21-year-old whiffed 80 while walking 28 over 61 Midwest League innings. He recorded a career-best 13 punchouts over eight frames with the Timber Rattlers on April 17.

Last year's fourth-round selection opened Thursday's game by striking out the side -- including a punchout of White Sox No. 10 prospect Steele Walker -- to the end the first frame. Ashby retired the first eight batters he faced until Yeyson Yrizarri lined a 2-2 fastball down the left field line for a double. Ashby escaped the inning on the next pitch, however, as Tyler Frost hit a line drive into the glove of Mudcats' left fielder Rob Henry.

The Kansas City, Missouri native sat down the final 10 Dash batters he faced, including three strikeouts. Only three of those outs were recorded beyond the infield. He needed just 10 pitches to navigate through his final inning.

With the game still scoreless in the ninth, Milwaukee's No. 10 prospect Payton Henry lined a single to left with one out in the frame. He was replaced by Wes Rogers, who entered the game as a pinch-runner. Rob Henry stepped to the plate next and hit a slow roller to third base that he legged out for a single. With Rogers now in scoring position, Eddie Silva punched a grounder through the right side of the infield for the victory. It was his third knock of the game.

Winston-Salem starter Kade McClure did not factor into the decision after yielding a pair of hits and four walks while fanning four over six scoreless innings.