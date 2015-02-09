Kieboom orders four RBIs on Taco Tuesday

Washington's No. 2 prospect homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the first time at Triple-A level as Fresno defeated Salt Lake, 16-9, at Chukchansi Park.

Video: Fresno's Kieboom blasts off

Kieboom doubled to left field on a 1-2 pitch from lefty Greg Mahle in the third inning, scoring Andrew Stevenson to cut the Bees' lead to 5-4. A big fly to center in the seventh by the second baseman resulted in a three-run homer that plated Collin Cowgill and Alec Keller to put the Grizzlies on top, 15-8.

Gameday box score

MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect got off to a hot start through the first 11 games of the season, hitting .381 with two long balls, 12 RBIs, six runs, one triple and four doubles. He drove in three in back-to-back games against Salt Lake on April 11 and Las Vegas on April 12.

The No. 28 overall pick in 2016 was promoted to the Pacific Coast League after spending 2018 between Class A Advanced and Double-A, compiling a .280 average with 16 home runs, 84 runs, 69 RBIs, 31 doubles, one triple, 58 walks and nine stolen bases.

2019 MiLB include

Kieboom wasn't the only player to do some damage in Fresno's "Tacos" uniforms. Jacob Wilson collected four RBIs and three runs while finishing a triple short of the cycle. Cowgill added a homer, a single, three RBIs and two runs while Nationals No. 19 prospect Raudy Read hit a solo homer and had two RBIs.

Andrew Stevenson and Matt Reynolds both scored twice for the Grizzlies.