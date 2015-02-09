South Bend's Little tosses five scoreless

It didn't take long for the Cubs' No. 6 prospect to cash in on those positives as he turned in five scoreless frames to set the table for Class A South Bend in a 5-1 victory over Clinton on Friday at Four Winds Field.

On May 5, Brendon Little walked off the mound after surrendering five runs on nine hits with a walk over six innings -- and felt good about his outing. The southpaw believed that there were a lot of positives to build off of from the lackluster performance.

"I know the line from my last start looked absolutely brutal, but I actually felt great out there and it gave me something to build off of," said Little, who gave up a pair of hits and four walks while striking out five against the LumberKings. "Every one of those hits [in his last outing] seemed to find a gap or a hole, but I had every pitch working for me and I felt really good and I was able to carry that feeling into tonight."

Little (2-2) allowed a single toMariners No. 23 prospect Joseph Rosa to start the game, then settled in and yielded his only other hit, a leadoff single by Jack Larsen, in the fourth. He set down six of the final seven hitters he faced, a stretch interrupted only by a walk to Rosa in the fifth.

Mariners No. 29 prospect Greifer Andrade went 0-for-2 against Little, flying out twice.

"I really had my cureveball working tonight and I relied on it a lot for strikes and I was happy about that," said Little who threw 48 of his 80 pitches for strikes. "I used my curveball to get ahead early in counts and then late to put guys away. I got a little tight as the game went on and lost control of my fastball and that's what led to the walks. I really wasn't trying to nibble with any of the hitters, my arm just kind of started to tighten up a little and I was spinning off my fastball too hard and lost command. But, my offspeed pitches stayed with me and helped me get out of jams."

Selected 27th overall in last year's Draft, Little has had a roller-coaster start to his first full season of pro ball. He's surrendered four runs or more in three of his six starts, posting goose eggs in the other three. Over 23 innings, Little has a 5.09 ERA, giving up 22 hits and 14 walks while notching 23 punchouts.

"The big thing for me is just staying within myself and sticking to my mechanics," he said. "Sometimes my glove side opens up and that causes me to lose command when I'm throwing. So my focus now is just to keep that glove side in and find a good rythym and stay in it. Every rep now has more intention on that and as long as I can do that and stay in the zone everything else will fall into place."

The State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota product got all the support he needed in the opening frame when Cubs No. 10 prospect Miguel Amaya worked a bases-loaded walk and ninth-ranked Nelson Velazquez and Brandon Hughes hit RBI groundouts. Yeiler Peguero drove in the Cubs' other two runs with a bunt single back to the pitcher that resulted in a throwing error by right-handed reliever Scott Boches.

"I've got five days now to work on everything until my next start and to be able to hit that on a win is awesome," Little said.

Clinton's lefty starter Nick Wells (2-2) was reached for three runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over five frames.