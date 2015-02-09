Hansen to make season debut with Barons

The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect was activated off the disabled list will make his 2018 debut for Double-A Birmingham against Chattanooga on Saturday, the team announced.

After nearly three months on the shelf, Alec Hansen is set to make his return to the rubber.

Hansen, coming off a strong 2017, was expected to join the Barons in April after Spring Training, but experienced right forearm soreness after pitching just 1 2/3 innings in the Cactus League this March.

In a breakout campaign last year, MLB.com's No. 46 overall prospect led the Minors with 191 strikeouts while sporting a 2.80 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 26 starts across three levels. After being named a South Atlantic League All-Star with Class A Kannapolis, Hansen held a 2.93 ERA with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem before making two starts at the end of the season with Birmingham.

White Sox director of player development Chris Getz was impressed with Hansen's numbers and overall development on the hill in his first full professional season.

MiLB include

"From the moment we drafted Alec, he really took to pro ball," Getz said in October. "He connected well with [then-Kannapolis pitching coach] Matt Zaleski. He stays over the rubber with his delivery and doesn't get too quick, and his ability to get swings and misses on his fastball, both up and down in the zone, is a real asset. He's got a plus curveball that works well off the heater and an improving slider and change."

In 38 overall starts since 2016, Hansen holds a 13-9 record, 2.39 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. The right-hander joins a Birmingham staff that holds a 4.53 ERA through 67 games.