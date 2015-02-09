Jimenez opens winter ball with slam

The top White Sox prospect belted a grand slam on a two-hit night in his Dominican Winter League debut, but the Gigantes del Cibao fell to the Estrellas Orientales, 6-5.

Whenever Eloy Jimenez is wielding a bat, there's a good chance he's connecting on a few hard hit balls. He did it again on Friday night.

Box score

Jimenez started doing damage in the second inning, hitting a single back up the middle that caromed off starter Lisalverto Bonilla before bouncing toward the first base line.

With one out in the third, MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect faced Bonilla with the bases full and sent a no-doubt blast over the left field wall for a grand slam. It followed an impressive winter ball debut last year in which he also went deep.

Tweet from @Gigantes_Cibao: ��BANG! 💥������ Disfruten del Grand Slam de nuestro Eloy Jim��nez en su segundo turno. #YoSoyCibao #PuraSangreCibae��a pic.twitter.com/tqtsKslfBX

In his first full year in the White Sox system, Jimenez posted an impressive campaign between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. Despite a couple of stints on the disabled list, the 22-year-old outfielder batted .337/.384/.577 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs in 108 contests. In 408 Minor League games, he's hit .311 with 65 homers and a .878 OPS.

Offseason MiLB include

Giants No. 17 prospect Abiatal Avelino went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored to round out the Gigantes offense.

For the Estrellas, No. 2 overall prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. collected a hit, a walk and a run scored, while fellow Padres prospect Francisco Mejia finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.