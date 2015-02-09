Rehabbing Rodon struck in head by liner
White Sox southpaw leaves game under own power after blow
By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | May 24, 2018 9:48 PM ET
Carlos Rodon's road to recovery hit a snag during Thursday night's rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte.
The White Sox left-hander left in the third inning of the Knights' 5-4 loss to the Tides after being hit in the head by a D'Arby Myers line drive. Rodon hit the ground upon being struck, but exited under his own power after being examined by trainers.
Video: White Sox's Rodon hit with liner, leaves game
The comebacker resulted in a strange out for Charlotte as the ball deflected off the top of Rodon's head and sailed toward the left-field line, where third baseman Jake Elmore made an over-the-shoulder catch for the second out of the frame.
Rodon was dominant before leaving the game, allowing one hit and striking out six of the nine batters he faced in 2 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old threw 65 pitches in his first rehab start last week with Class A Kannapolis, allowing one run on three hits while fanning six over five innings against Hickory.
The Miami native began the season on the disabled list after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September. The procedure capped an injury-marred season in which he was limited to just 12 starts for Chicago and missed three months due to shoulder and bicep pain. Rodon went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings.
Elmore drove in three runs for Charlotte.
Caleb Joseph plated Renato Nunez with a single in the 10th to give the Tides the lead. Mike Yastrzemski unloaded a three-run homer, his second of the season, and Orioles No. 11 prospect DJ Stewart added a solo shot for the Tides.
Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @joshhorton22