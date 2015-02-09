Robert mashing way into Barons history

The top White Sox prospect homered for the third straight game -- adding two singles and a pair of stolen bases -- and finished with three RBIs and two runs scored to help Double-A Birmingham thump Chattanooga, 11-2, on Saturday at AT&T Field.

Heading into Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game, Luis Robert had played in 60 games. He never played in more than 50 over his first two seasons as a pro, so fatigue was becoming a concern for the 21-year-old. Since getting two days off -- and serving as the designated hitter for four innings in the midseason classic -- Robert is showing what a difference some R&R can make.

"I've seen him really good and really bad since he got here, but I know he just needed a couple days off to charge the batteries," Barons hitting coach Charles Poe said of Robert, who has played 44 games with the Barons. "And he finally got that. Even in the All-Star Game they put him at DH, so that let him rest a little bit too.

"He was just charged up and ready to go when he got back. He was happy, too. He just seemed rejuvenated."

Robert was named All-Star MVP after opening the scoring for the North Division squad with a double in the first inning and adding a booming RBI triple part of a five-run second that broke open the game. In his final at-bat of the game, he gave the ball a ride to right, but it was tracked down at the wall by top Braves prospect Cristian Pache. Robert also scored a run as the North held on for a 7-3 victory.

On Thursday, the Havana, Cuba native took right-hander Cory Thompson deep to left for a two-run tater, and on Friday he deposited a first-pitch fastball from 20th-ranked Reds prospect Packy Naughton over the wall in right for a solo blast.

MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect won an eight-pitch battle with righty Aaron Fossas on Saturday and launched a two-run dinger to center to cap a four-run fourth inning. Robert is the first Barons player to go deep in three consecutive games since 21st-ranked White Sox prospect Seby Zavala did it last year from May 7-9. He is 5-for-14 with a walk and five runs scored over the last three games.

"He's a special guy. He's one of the better baseball players I've ever been around and seen," Poe said. "What he does day in and day out is pretty special. And when you've got a special talent like that, there's really not much teaching, but we do work on pitch selection -- just swinging at good pitches -- and driving the ball to all fields right now. And there it is, three nights in a row [with a home run] and they all have been to different parts of the field."

Robert led off the opening frame with a line drive single to center on the first pitch from southpaw Reiver Sanmartin. His 65-grade speed was immediately on display as he stole his 12th bag. After No. 4 prospect Nick Madrigal walked, the runners executed a successful double-steal and scored on a double to left by ninth-ranked Luis Gonzalez.

After flying out to open the third, Robert punched an RBI single through a hole on the right side of the infield in the fifth to plate Trey Michalczewski with Birmingham's eighth run.

"The biggest thing we work on with him is just maintaining a routine and staying with a plan," Poe said. "He's still young, so it's important to make sure he stays within himself and within an approach. We're reminding him to keep his head on the ball and look for something up in the zone you can drive ... good pitches to hit in the zone and just put a good swing on it."

Robert opened the year with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem and posted a .453/.512/.920 slash line with a 1.432 OPS over 19 games. He amassed 16 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs, eight stolen bases and scored 21 runs with the Dash before being promoted April 30. Since joining Birmingham, Robert is batting .311 with seven dingers, 26 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

Madrigal finished with a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored. No. 16 White Sox prospect Laz Rivera tripled, singled, drove in three runs and scored twice, while eighth-ranked Blake Rutherford contributed two hits, including an RBI double. No. 17 Chicago farmhand Gavin Sheets had two hits, a walk and scored once.

Reds No. 24 prospect Ibandel Isabel launched his 16th homer, a solo shot in the sixth, for the Lookouts.