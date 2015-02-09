Voyagers' Nunez collects five knocks

White Sox infield prospect Amado Nunez was perfect at the plate in his first career five-hit game on Saturday, but Rookie-level Great Falls dropped a 6-5 decision to Missoula at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

Nunez has hit safely in 23 of his last 26 games to bring his slash line up to .324/.358/.482. Last summer with the Voyagers, he batted .183/.247/.246.

"He's started to really be selective about his pitches," Great Falls hitting coach Eric Richardson said. "He's been seeing the ball real well. It seems like he has his confidence and his timing now. He's hitting the ball real well now, so I think part of that is the past two weeks he's started to learn how to hit the ball extremely well."

With an offseason to continue refining his approach, the native of the Dominican Republic learned from his first stint in the Pioneer League.

"I think the experience has been huge," Richardson said. "I saw him here last year and he struggled. Coming into the season, I felt like he was going to have a good year because of the way he struggled last year. He's worked really hard and really become a good hitter. Going into the year, I was confident he would have a decent year."

The 20-year-old began his night by lining a single to left field in the first inning. With one out in the fourth, he slugged his first homer of the year, sending a solo shot over the left-center field fence against starter Wilfry Cruz (5-1).

Nunez reached on an infield single in the fifth, the grounded another knock to left in the seventh. Having notched his first career four-hit game, he singled again in the ninth on another drive to left.

"He found a good rhythm tonight," Richardson said. "He was just right on top of it. Even with two strikes, he had some good at-bats, the way he battled really tough. It was a real good outing for him. He didn't get flustered at the plate when he was down in the count, he worked and got up and battled to get the pitch he needed. He hit those well."

Nunez's average is at its highest point since July 18 when he was hitting .333. He picked up two hits on Friday at Missoula and three on Wednesday against Billings.

After going 0-for-3 on Thursday, he had no trouble getting his stroke back.

"I'm hoping he can continue the momentum," Richardson said. "Of course, he's not going to get five hits every night, but if he can keep his confidence up and keep it up with the same approach he has been using and has the timing, his confidence is real high right now and things are going well for him and no doubt should keep going."

Voyagers leadoff man Bryce Bush chipped in two hits, including a solo shot, and scored three runs.

Zachery Almond delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth for the Osprey, who got a solo homer from D-backs No. 19 prospect Blaze Alexander.