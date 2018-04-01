Jimenez suffers mild pectoral strain

MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect suffered the injury while working out at extended Spring Training in Arizona and is expected to be out for at least one week.

The 21-year-old outfielder was limited to just four games with the big league club this spring while dealing with some soreness in his knee. He still proved to be a difficult out in the Cactus League, going 4-for-7 with a triple, two home runs, three RBIs and a pair of walks before being optioned on March 13.

"He's a gifted hitter who uses the whole field with a clean, smooth stroke that features terrific [bat] speed," White Sox director of player development Chris Getz told MiLB.com. "He's got good temperament and a strong idea of what he's doing up there. His raw power excites us in what we think it will become.

"But in talking about Eloy, I think it's up to him as to what type of hitter he wants to be. Whether it's power or average, he can do so much in the box, so it's tough to cap his potential. He's the type of player that doesn't come along very often."

Jimenez emerged as one of the best hitters in the Minors after landing with the White Sox in the deal that sent left-hander Jose Quintana to the Cubs last July. In 29 games with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, he compiled a .345/.410/.682 slash line with eight homers, one triple, 11 doubles and 26 RBIs.

He did not slow down after earning a quick promotion to Double-A Birmingham on August 15. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder hit .353 with three homers, five doubles and seven RBIs in 18 games to finish the season.

"It certainly takes us to another level," Getz said. "When you have a guy of Eloy's talent, his level of talent, you don't see it every day, especially his advanced feel for his age, is very impressive."