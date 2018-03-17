White Sox reassign right-hander Dunning

The White Sox assigned their sixth-ranked prospect to Minor League camp along with No. 23 Seby Zavala, right-handers Chris Beck and Connor Walsh and infielders Patrick Leonard and Jake Elmore. Dunning compiled a 7.00 ERA in four appearances in his first Major League Spring Training, tossing two scoreless frames against the Cubs.

After putting together his best outing of the spring Friday against the Cubs, Dane Dunning will ride off into the Cactus League sunset.

MLB.com's No. 92 overall prospect landed in Chicago as part of the trade that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington in December 2016. He had a dominant stretch in the Class A South Atlantic League in his first full season, allowing one earned run while striking out 33 over 26 innings with Kannapolis.

The right-hander earned the bump to Class A Advanced Winston-Salem and went 6-8 with a 3.51 ERA and 135 punchouts over 118 innings. He went the distance in a pair of seven-inning Carolina League shutouts, including a one-hitter in which he struck out nine in his final start of the season against Salem.

Savala, a 24-year-old catcher, went 3-for-12 (.250) in his second big league camp. The San Diego State product batted .282/.353/.499 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last season.

The 27-year-old Beck has spent parts of three seasons with the White Sox, making 57 relief appearances for the big league club in 2017. Walsh, 25, was taken by Chicago in the 12th round of the 2014 Draft and has not made his big league debut. Leonard, 25, spent the past six seasons in the Rays organization before signing a Minor League deal with the White Sox in January. Elmore, 30, is in his second stint with the White Sox, his 12th Major League club.

The White Sox also optioned first baseman Casey Gillaspie to Triple-A Charlotte after he batted .189 with three RBIs in 18 Cactus League games.