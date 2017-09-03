Dash's Dunning hurls one-hit shutout

The No. 10 White Sox prospect allowed one hit over seven innings to lead Class A Advanced Winston-Salem over Salem, 2-0, in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Video: Winston-Salem's Dunning finishes shutout

"It was extremely important for me to have a good ending to the season," Dunning said. "I wanted to go out there and give my team a quality start to end on a good note to help motivate me for next year."

It was the second shutout of the year for the right-hander, who blanked Buies Creek in a three-hit effort on June 17.

Dunning (6-8) recorded four strikeouts en route to sitting down the first eight batters he faced. The only blemish on his statline came via an infield single by Nick Lovullo with two outs in the third.

"Those things happen," he said. "It was one of those balls that was just out of my reach and just far enough from [Dash second baseman] Bryant Flete that he couldn't make a play on it. After the game, I joked with him and said, 'Come on, you couldn't have thrown him out?'"

Dunning continued to roll into the fourth, using just eight pitches and notching another punchout in the first of four consecutive 1-2-3 frames. The 2016 first-rounder penned another eight-pitch inning in the sixth and capped the day with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh, marking the fifth time this year that he recorded at least nine whiffs.

"I was doing a good job of working the fastball to both sides of the plate and that kept a good hitting team off balance," the Florida native said. "My slider was very effective as well, so I felt pretty good throughout the whole start. Giving up just one hit, I'll take that."

Dunning started the season, his first with the White Sox, with four starts for Class A Kannapolis. After posting a 2-0 record and a 0.35 ERA in 26 innings with the Intimidators, he was promoted to Winston-Salem on April 28. The University of Florida product has made 22 starts with the Dash, producing a 3.51 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 118 innings.

Over the two levels, Dunning has notched 168 strikeouts in 144 innings, 11th-most in the Minor Leagues.

"That's pretty cool, now that I can look back on it," he added. "During the season, I'm just focused on going out there and trying to get the win, but it's pretty neat to think about that stuff."

Dunning's counterpart, No. 8 Red Sox prospect Mike Shawaryn (5-5) yielded two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and struck out nine in six innings for Salem. The New Jersey native finished the regular season with 169 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings between Class A Greenville and Salem.

Winston-Salem completed the sweep with a 3-2 win in eight innings in the nightcap.