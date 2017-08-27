Reds call up Mahle for big league debut

The Reds promoted their No. 4 prospect to the Majors where Mahle is set to make his big league debut against the Pirates in Cincinnati.

In a season in which he's thrown a perfect game, Tyler Mahle might pitch his most memorable game Sunday.

"I found out [about the promotion] by accident," Mahle told MLB.com. "I'm as excited as I've ever been. It was a big surprise to me. I'm as ready as I'll ever be."

Mahle began his fifth pro season with Double-A Pensacola, where he went 7-3 with a 1.59 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 17 walks in 85 innings across 14 starts. On April 22, MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect spun the first nine-inning perfect game in the Southern League since 1970.

On June 22, Mahle was promoted to Triple-A Louisville, where he continued his success. The 22-year-old posted a 3-4 record and a 2.73 ERA with 51 punchouts and 13 walks in 59 1/3 innings over 10 starts.

In total, Mahle's composite 2.06 ERA -- a career-best -- leads all Reds Minor Leaguers. The right-hander also ranks third in the system with 138 strikeouts across the two levels.

Tweet from @salromano14: Excited to the see the battery make their MLB debuts today. Congrats boys...@tylermahle @Chadwallach29 @Reds

Mahle got a familiar batterymate to adjust with in the Majors in Chad Wallach. The 25-year-old backstop is making his big league debut after hitting .226 with nine homers and 19 RBIs in 64 games for the Bats this season. Defensively, he's been working on stopping the run game. Wallach has thrown out 27 percent (12 of 45) would-be basestealers.