Garcia ties Dragons mark with five hits

Following a lengthy rain delay, the Reds' No. 11 prospect picked up a career-high five hits, drove in three runs and scored twice in Class A Dayton's 12-5 win over Wisconsin at Fox Cities Stadium.

Video: Garcia plates two for the Dragons

Garcia led off the game with a line drive single to left field off right-hander Nelson Hernandez. After moving up on a hit batter and stealing third, he trotted home when Hendrik Clementina drew a bases-loaded walk.

The 20-year-old singled in the second on a ground ball to left and lined another base hit to left in the fourth. He led off the sixth with another single, scored on another bases-loaded walk by Clementina and capped the Dragons' seven-run inning with a two-run single to center.

Gameday box score

Garcia had a chance to tie the Midwest League record for hits in a game but grounded to short in the ninth and settled for Dayton's first five-hit night since Seth Mejias-Brean went 5-for-5 on July 10, 2013.

A native of Cuba, Garcia picked up three hits twice in April, although his batting average has hovered around .200 for much of the season. His .228 mark is the highest it's been since Opening Day.

MiLB include

Leandro Santana homered and drove in two runs for the Dragons, while Mark Kolozsvary went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Reds No. 2 prospect Hunter Greene started for Dayton but did not come back after the rain delay. He allowed one run on one hit over three innings, striking out five and walking two.