Reds reassign Senzel to Minor League camp

Cincinnati reassigned its top prospect to Minor League camp on Friday after he had tried to win the starting Major League spot this spring, the club announced.

Senzel went 12-for-39 (.308) with six doubles, three RBIs and four stolen bases over 12 games in the Cactus League. The 23-year-old had been held out for a small amount of time but had played three games this week before the reassignment. Senzel had one of his best games of the spring Tuesday against the White Sox, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and a steal.

But all of the focus this spring had been on the No. 6 overall prospect's work in the field. Taken in the first round of the 2016 Draft as a third baseman, Senzel had played there as well as second base and shortstop over his three Minor League seasons. However, the Reds had an opening in center field this offseason after non-tendering Billy Hamilton. With Senzel's plus speed and solid arm, the club believed he could handle the move to the middle of the grass, and as a result, the University of Tennessee product played all of his 73 innings in the field in center.

"At the end of the day, I feel like I've done everything I can do to put myself in a good position to make the team and show them that I can play center field," Senzel told MiLB.com's Katie Woo earlier this week. "It's not ultimately up to me when it comes down to the final decision, but just knowing I've done everything I can is what makes it a little bit easier for me."

The orrganization also liked what they saw about Senzel's transition.

"He's shown us that he can play center field -- not that he has it all figured out -- but that he has the ability to play out there," manager David Bell said in the same piece. "We love his approach to the game. He's very competitive and he's going to have a long career, no matter what position he's in. What he's shown us this spring is that he's going to work hard."

Video: Senzel drills solo shot for Bats

With Senzel out of the picture, Scott Schebler is likely to start in center for the Reds on Opening Day next Thursday at home against the Pirates.

Senzel certainly won't have to prove his bat and speed are Major League-ready. The right-handed-hitting slugger produced a .310/.378/.509 line with six homers and eight steals over 44 games with Triple-A Louisville last season. He likely would have pushed for a spot in the Senior Circuit before this spring, if he hadn't been limited by vertigo and season-ending surgery to fix a fractured index finger. Now healthy with the hamstring issues behind him, Senzel will head back to the International League for a second time, and if all goes well, it should be a much more abbreviated stay.

"It's the experience at this point. He's done all the drills he could possibly do," Bell said this week. "The thing that he's really going to need is just to continue to play in games. A lot of those games are going to be in Spring Training and potentially at the big league level, but we're not going to put him in a position that we don't think he can handle."

The Reds made eight other cuts from Major League camp on Friday: left-hander Ian Krol, left-hander Cody Reed, right-hander Sal Romano, right-hander Lucas Sims, catcher Juan Graterol, catcher/infielder Kyle Farmer, infielder Blake Trahan and outfielder Phillip Ervin.