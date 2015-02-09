Trammell heads to IL with hamstring strain

Taylor Trammell, MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect , was put on the seven-day injured list with a left hamstring strain by Double-A Chattanooga. The move was retroactive to June 15.

Trammell has not played since June 14, when he went 0-for-4 before exiting late in the ballgame. The 21-year-old was hitting .245/.336/.333 in 65 games for the Lookouts with four homers, 36 runs and 28 RBIs. He has swiped 13 bases and collected 42 walks while striking out 66 times.

The game's sixth-best outfield prospect will get additional rest as the Lookouts take some time off for the Southern League All-Star break. After being selected 35th overall by the Reds in 2016, Trammell has advanced quickly through their system and moved into the club's top prospect slot when Nick Senzel graduated from the list.

Trammell posted a .277 average with a .781 OPS last season for Class A Advanced Daytona. In 2017 he recorded a career-high 13 homers and 77 RBIs with Class A Dayton.