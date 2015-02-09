Perez, Captains polish off combined no-no

Francisco Perez was named an Arizona League All-Star following the 2016 season. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | April 25, 2018 7:01 PM ET

Six innings of smooth sailing for Francisco Perez turned into a final frame sweat, but Class A Lake County finished off the franchise's first no-hitter since Opening Day 2011 in the opener of Wednesday's doubleheader against West Michigan. Perez went 6 1/3 innings before finding trouble in the seventh and giving way to James Karinchak, who recorded the final two outs with the bases loaded to lock down a 4-0 win at Classic Park. It was the Captains' first seven-inning no-hitter since July 3, 2007 at Delmarva, which also was the second time Lake County no-hit the Shorebirds in a 10-day span.

Gameday box score Outside of three errors, the only blemishes on Perez's line through the sixth were walks in the second, fourth and sixth innings. The 20-year-old left-hander had never recorded an out in the seventh in his four-year Minor League career but retired Jordan Pearce on a popup to shortstop Ernie Clement, who tripped and made the catch from his knees to preserve the no-hitter. 2018 Minor League milestones After walking the next three batters, Perez was replaced by Karinchak, who struck out Alexis Garcia and got Cole Peterson to fly to left field to secure the fourth combined no-hitter in team history. Indians No. 7 prospect Will Benson led off the fourth and sixth with home runs to lead the Captains offense, while catcher Jonathan Laureano added a solo blast.

