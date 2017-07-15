Patterson pops two more homers for Isotopes

Patterson homered twice for the second straight game and collected four hits and three RBIs on Friday to power Triple-A Albuquerque to a 7-2 victory over Las Vegas at Cashman Field.

To focus on Jordan Patterson's recent production would be a major disservice to a stretch that goes back more than six weeks. But to shrug off what the 25-year-old has accomplished the last three games would be to ignore a hot streak of monumental proportions.

The 15th-ranked Rockies prospect is 10-for-14 with five homers and 10 RBIs in his last three games, including a stretch of six consecutive hits. He's batting .489 while hitting safely in 11 of his last 12 games to raise his average 29 points to a season-high .288.

"I'm just really swinging at good pitches and staying within myself and not trying to do too much," Patterson told MiLB.com on Thursday. "I'm taking a nice, easy swing, staying with my approach."

After homering and singling in his final two at-bats on Thursday night, the University of South Alabama product opened the scoring with a leadoff shot to right in the second. He went deep again leading off the fourth, taking 51s starter Tyler Pill over the right-center field fence for his fourth roundtripper in seven plate appearances.

The lefty-swinging outfielder singled to right in the fifth and drove in his third run with another single to right in the sixth. Patterson flied to left in the eighth, denying him a chance at matching his career high of five hits, set with Class A Asheville on June 7, 2014.

The 2013 fourth-round pick has maintained a blistering pace since the calendar flipped to June. After hitting .218 with eight homers and 31 RBIs through the season's first two months, Patterson has produced a .372 average, 10 roundtrippers and 33 RBIs in 36 games since June 1.

"It's been a progression," he said. "Mechanically, there were a few things with my swing where I wasn't feeling myself. I was getting long and kind of spinning and I wasn't feeling comfortable in the box, really. I was swinging at bad pitches and getting in bad counts and being pretty pitchable which, when it's that way, it's never a good feeling."

Mike Tauchman and Rockies No. 4 prospect Ryan McMahon both contributed two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Albuquerque.

Isotopes starter Ryan Carpenter (6-6) took a shutout into the seventh and gave up two runs over seven innings. The 26-year-old picked up his third straight win, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out six.

Jayce Boyd hit his fourth homer for the 51s.