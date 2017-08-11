Rockies promote McMahon from Triple-A

The Rockies are calling up No. 3 prospect Ryan McMahon from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his Major League debut Friday in Miami, the organization announced. No. 20 prospect Sam Moll was designated for assignment to make room for McMahon on the 40-man roster, and outfielder Raimel Tapia was optioned to Triple-A as the corresponding move on the 25-man roster.

For the third time in two days, an impressive Triple-A hitter has been summoned to the Majors.

Tweet from @Rockies: The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of INF Ryan McMahon. pic.twitter.com/Hr54zmMbE8

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 64 overall prospect, the 22-year-old infielder is among the full-season Minor League leaders in many categories this season including hits (152, first), total bases (252, third), extra-base hits (59, tied for third), average (.354, fifth) and OPS (.988, fifth).

Most of the damage was done at Albuquerque, where McMahon played following a promotion from Double-A Hartford on June 1. In 59 games with the Isotopes, the left-handed-hitting slugger produced a .375/.409/.625 line with 13 homers, one triple and 21 doubles. He took advantage of a hitter-friendly environment in Albuquerque, hitting .427/.457/.718 with 21 extra-base hits in 30 games at home, but his Pacific Coast League road numbers (.323/.359/.532, 14 extra-base hits in 29 games) were impressive as well. His 161 wRC+ was tied for third-highest among PCL batters with at least 250 plate appearances. He showed a particular improvement making contact, cutting his strikeout rate from 30.1 percent at Double-A last season to 17.3 percent between Double-A and Triple-A this year.

Video: Albuquerque's McMahon clubs two-run homer

Where McMahon fits into the Rockies' lineup isn't immediately clear. The 2013 second-rounder primarily played third base during his first three seasons in the Colorado system but began splitting time between third and first last year in an effort to get him out of Nolan Arenado's shadow. He also added time at second base this campaign. First baseman Mark Reynolds is day-to-day with a hand injury this week, and McMahon's promotion might have been an indication that the problem is worse than previously thought. However, Reynolds is back in the lineup at first for Friday night's game with the Marlins.

The California native could provide a solid left-handed power bat off the bench while giving Reynolds, Arenado and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu the occasional days off down the stretch. The Rockies need all the help they can get -- they sit one game ahead of the D-backs for the National League's first Wild Card spot and 6 1/2 games ahead of the Cardinals for the final playoff spot.

McMahon joins Mets first baseman Dominic Smith and Phillies first baseman/left fielder Rhys Hoskins as prominent prospects promoted from Triple-A in the last two days.