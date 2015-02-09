Toglia notches first career three-hit game

Colorado's first-round pick in the First-Year Player Draft earlier this month went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Class A Short Season Boise's 11-5 win over Eugene on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.

In the first inning, Toglia lined the first pitch he saw from right-hander Zach Mort to right field for a single to drive in Ezequiel Tovar , who also finished with three hits. The UCLA product stole second but was left stranded. In the third, Mort got ahead of the 20-year-old switch-hitting first baseman, 0-2. Toglia fouled a ball off and then lined a double to right. He crossed the plate on second-rounder Aaron Schunk's single to right.

After striking out in the fourth, the 23rd overall pick ripped a 1-1 pitch from righty Jesus Tejada for a double to left to notch his first professional three-hit game. Toglia later walked in the eighth against righty Casey Ryan.

The 6-foot-5 first baseman was 2-for-4 with a solo homer in his debut last Thursday against Spokane, but went hitless in 10 at-bats over the next four games, although he picked up six walks. Toglia upped his average to .278 with a homer, two RBIs and as many strikeouts as walks -- seven -- in six Northwest League games.