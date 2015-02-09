JetHawks' Ramos continues power surge

The Colorado Rockies prospect extended his home run struck to four games in Class Advanced Lancaster's 7-6, 10-inning loss to San Jose on Friday at The Hangar. Ramos chipped in a single and a walk and drove in three runs.

It's been quite the stretch for Roberto Ramos.

The power surge has doubled Ramos' season total while raising his slugging percentage to .663 and his OPS to 1.074, both of which lead the California League.

Ramos capped an eight-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning by depositing a ball over the fence in right-center field off San Jose starter Sandro Cabrera. The 23-year-old recorded his second hit in the 10th, lining a single up the middle to score Rockies No. 15 prospect Forrest Wall.

Ramos is no stranger to the Cal League, as the College of the Canyons product started the season with Lancaster for the second year in a row. He batted .297 and thumped 13 homers for the JetHawks in 2017 after hitting .231 with two roundrippers in 19 games for Modesto in 2016, when the Nuts were the Rockies' Class A Advanced affiliate.

Ramos flashed significant power for Class A Asheville in 2015, hitting .341 with 10 dingers and a 1.022 OPS.

The 10th-inning RBI from Ramos almost tied the game after San Jose's Wander Franco led off the 10th with a two-run homer.

Giants No. 12 prospect Heath Quinn was 4-for-5 with an RBI, while Matt Winn launched a three-run homer.