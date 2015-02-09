Dash turn second triple play of season
White Sox first-rounder Vaughn finishes around-the-horn feat
By Daren Smith / MiLB.com | August 2, 2019 7:15 PM
Until April, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem had gone two decades since turning a triple play. The wait for another was considerably shorter.
Video: Winston-Salem turns triple play
The White Sox affiliate completed its second triple play of the season on Friday, with third baseman Mitch Roman starting an around-the-horn gem in the first inning of the Dash's Carolina League game against Carolina at BB&T Ballpark.
Zach Clark led off the game by reaching on a throwing error by second baseman Tate Blackman and Brewers No. 9 prospect Mario Feliciano followed with an infield hit off Kade McClure.
Second-ranked Brewers prospect Tristen Lutz hit the right-hander's 0-1 pitch to third baseman Mitch Roman, who fielded a short hop, stepped on the bag and threw to second. Blackman forced Feliciano and relayed to No. 3 White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn, getting Lutz by half a step.
Winston-Salem also went around the horn to complete the first triple play of the Minor League season on April 9. Third baseman Yeyson Yrizarri started that one by fielding a slow roller off the bat of Wilmington's Sebastian Rivero in the Dash's 2-1, 10-inning loss. That was the first time Winston-Salem turned three since June 28, 1999.
Daren Smith is an editor for MiLB.com.