Dash turn second triple play of season

Until April, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem had gone two decades since turning a triple play. The wait for another was considerably shorter.

The White Sox affiliate completed its second triple play of the season on Friday, with third baseman Mitch Roman starting an around-the-horn gem in the first inning of the Dash's Carolina League game against Carolina at BB&T Ballpark.

Zach Clark led off the game by reaching on a throwing error by second baseman Tate Blackman and Brewers No. 9 prospect Mario Feliciano followed with an infield hit off Kade McClure.

Second-ranked Brewers prospect Tristen Lutz hit the right-hander's 0-1 pitch to third baseman Mitch Roman, who fielded a short hop, stepped on the bag and threw to second. Blackman forced Feliciano and relayed to No. 3 White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn, getting Lutz by half a step.

Winston-Salem also went around the horn to complete the first triple play of the Minor League season on April 9. Third baseman Yeyson Yrizarri started that one by fielding a slow roller off the bat of Wilmington's Sebastian Rivero in the Dash's 2-1, 10-inning loss. That was the first time Winston-Salem turned three since June 28, 1999.