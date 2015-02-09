Mize exits start early for Erie

Video: Mize exits early for Erie

Mize (6-0), making his ninth start in the Eastern League, had to wait nearly two hours two take the ball due to a rain delay. But he set down five of the first six hitters -- notching a pair of strikeouts -- before experiencing issues in the third.

MLB.com's No. 3 prospect got Luke Williams to pop out on one pitch to begin the frame before walking Jose Gomez on six pitches. Mize then left a mid-80s mph pitch up to Henri Lartigue and immediately looked to the visitors' dugout. The coaching staff and athletic trainer TJ Obergefell came out to visit the right-hander, who was lifted for reliever Nolan Blackwood.

The top pick in the 2018 Draft has done nothing short of dominate in his sophomore campaign in the Minors. Mize was 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA in four starts in the Florida State League, then earned a promotion to Erie on April 25. Four days later, he made his debut with a flourish, striking out seven in a no-hitter against Altoona.

Since the jump to Erie, Mize holds a Double-A best 1.21 ERA.