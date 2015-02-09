Mize exits start early for Erie
Top Tigers prospect leaves outing after tossing 2 1/3 frames
By Andrew Battifarano / MiLB.com | June 13, 2019 10:24 PM
Casey Mize's starts are always highly anticipated, but his latest outing hit an early snag.
The top Tigers prospect left Thursday's appearance after throwing a season-low 2 1/3 innings in Double-A Erie's contest at Reading.
Mize (6-0), making his ninth start in the Eastern League, had to wait nearly two hours two take the ball due to a rain delay. But he set down five of the first six hitters -- notching a pair of strikeouts -- before experiencing issues in the third.
MLB.com's No. 3 prospect got Luke Williams to pop out on one pitch to begin the frame before walking Jose Gomez on six pitches. Mize then left a mid-80s mph pitch up to Henri Lartigue and immediately looked to the visitors' dugout. The coaching staff and athletic trainer TJ Obergefell came out to visit the right-hander, who was lifted for reliever Nolan Blackwood.
The top pick in the 2018 Draft has done nothing short of dominate in his sophomore campaign in the Minors. Mize was 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA in four starts in the Florida State League, then earned a promotion to Erie on April 25. Four days later, he made his debut with a flourish, striking out seven in a no-hitter against Altoona.
Since the jump to Erie, Mize holds a Double-A best 1.21 ERA.
Andrew Battifarano is a contributor to MiLB.com.