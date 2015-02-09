Tigers' Mize masterful in full-season debut

Casey Mize has yet to allow a runner past second base in either of his two Minor League starts. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | July 31, 2018 8:11 PM

Whether pitching in Rookie-level ball or the Florida State League; Casey Mize has been as advertised. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft allowed one hit and struck out four over three innings for Class A Advanced Lakeland in his full-season start against Dunedin on Tuesday. He struck out four and walked one over two hitless innings in his professional debut in the Gulf Coast League last Thursday.

Gameday box score Mize came out firing, striking out the first two batters he faced and getting through the first inning in 11 pitches. After allowing a leadoff single to Brock Lundquist in the second, he induced back-to-back groundouts before striking out David Jacob to get out of the frame with a man on second. MiLB include The 21-year-old right-hander punctuated his start with a strikeout of Joshua Palacios to end the third. He threw 28 of his 44 pitches for strikes before making his anticipated exit -- he was expected to throw three or four innings. Eudis Idrogo took over for Mize in the fourth and allowed the first six batters he faced to reach base. He was pulled with the bases loaded in favor of Fernando Perez, and all three inherited runners crossed the plate.

