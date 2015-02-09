Mize unhittable in Double-A debut

Making his first start at the Double-A level, Detroit's top-ranked prospect went the distance in a nine-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and facing one over the minimum, as Erie defeated Altoona, 1-0, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Casey Mize arrived in the Eastern League with a lot of hype. He exceeeded it Monday.

After plunking Jared Oliva to start the game, Mize retired the next 19 in a row, helped out by a diving catch by Derek Hill off the bat of Adrian Valerio in the third inning before issuing a walk to Bligh Madris with two outs in the seventh.

The sixth frame was a short one for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick. Mize retired the side on four pitches -- a first-pitch popup by Mitchell Tolman, a groundout by Arden Pabst on the second offering and Valerio's lineout on his first pitch. Overall, Mize threw 98 pitches, 70 for strikes.

Video: Mize's four-pitch frame for Erie

In four appearances for Class A Advanced Lakeland this season, the right-hander went 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA, 25 strikeouts and one walk over 26 inning. Mize limited opponents to a .085 average.

It marked the second Erie no-hitter in less than a week. Last Wednesday, Tigers No. 10 prospect Alex Faedo and Drew Carlton combined on the feat against Bowie.