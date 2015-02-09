Rodriguez hits for cycle, adds extra homer

It's not like Rodriguez needed the change; he'd already established he could hold his own in International League play. That much was evident Wednesday in Triple-A Toledo's 12-7 victory over Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium, where the 26-year-old hit for the cycle, adding an extra homer to finish with five hits, five RBIs and four runs scored.

After spending seven seasons in the Indians system, a change to the Tigers' Minor League ranks given Ronny Rodriguez a boost.

Gameday box score

Rodriguez led off the game against Chiefs starter Cesar Vargas by doubling to left on a 1-2 pitch. With one out, the Dominican Republic native tried to tag from third for the game's first run, but was thrown out at the plate to end the first inning.

Leading off the third, Rodriguez deposited Vargas' first pitch of the frame over the left-field wall for his seventh homer of the season. In the fourth, Harold Castro led off with a single and Rodriguez went to the opposite field for a two-run homer, again jumping all over the first offering of the at-bat from Vargas.

Facing Syracuse right-hander Phillips Valdez with one out in the sixth, Rodriguez found himself in an 0-2 count. He put the ball in play with a ground ball to shortstop and beat it out for his fourth hit of the game. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect was retired for the only time by a fielder's choice in the eighth.

2018 Minor League milestones

A Mud Hens rally in the ninth brought Rodriguez to the plate one more time with a chance to complete the cycle. With two runners on base, Rodriguez skied a popup to shallow right field. The ball deflected off Syracuse second baseman Jacob Wilson and ricocheted away from the fielders, giving the runners opportunities to score and allowing Rodriguez to reach third and complete the first cycle of his career.

The performance raised Rodriguez's batting average to .318 with eight homers and 35 RBIs. He's never hit higher than .291 in the Minors and his current home run pace will challenge his career high of 19, which he set with Class A Advanced Carolina in 2012.

The 2017 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star elected free agency after last season and signed a Minor League deal with Detroit in December with an invitation to Spring Training, where he went 11-for-37 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Wilson racked up four hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs -- coming a triple shy of the cycle -- for Syracuse.