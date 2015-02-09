Myers posts six more zeros out of 'pen

It's been the best of both worlds for Myers lately.

DJ Myers knows he will take the mound every five days. He's technically not a starting pitcher right now, but as part of a tandem with Logan Webb at Class A Advanced San Jose, the Giants right-hander enters after Webb reaches his pitch count.

The right-hander turned in six more scoreless innings of relief Sunday, allowing one single and hitting a batter while striking out four in San Jose's 3-0 victory over Lancaster at Municipal Stadium. In his last two outings, Myers has given up two hits while fanning 14 and walking one in 11 shutout frames.

"I felt all right today as far as my command goes," Myers said. "I was just trying to throw every pitch with conviction, in the zone, hopefully get them to swing at it. It was one of those days I didn't have my pinpoint location out there, but I made it work."

The 23-year-old entered after Webb -- on a deliberate trip back from Tommy John surgery -- completed three hitless innings, recording four strikeouts and walking one on 37 pitches. Myers gave up one hit in the fourth when Roberto Ramos lined a single to left field with two outs.

He said the gameplan was to establish the fastball and let the changeup and slider -- which he was able to throw to righties and lefties -- take care of the rest in his successful outing.

Myers set the JetHawks down in order in the fifth and retired six in a row before he plunked Alan Trejo with two outs in the sixth. That marked the final time a Lancaster batter reached the rest of the day as Myers vanquished the final 10 hitters to preserve the one-hitter.

The 15th-round pick in the 2016 Draft was working with newly acquired catcher Tanner Murphy, a former Atlanta prospect that San Francisco acquired for cash on May 5.

"I kind of found my groove later on in the game," Myers said. "Me and Murphy kind of got on the same page. It was the first time he was catching me. So after a couple innings, we started to groove together. It was a lot of fun out there. I kind of just got into my rhythm and went after every batter."

A bullpen session earlier in the week helped familiarize the new crew. Even though he's only known Murphy for the better part of a week, Myers can tell he will enjoy throwing to his new backstop.

"Great kid, love throwing him," the UNLV product said. "Nice, big target back there. We get along really well."

Myers threw 53 of his 75 pitches for strikes and induced eight ground-ball outs.

The 6-foot-5 prospect admitted he has tended to struggle out of the gates at the start of the season. Myers' goal was to find a better feel for the ball before the calendar flipped from April to May. He's done just that with a 16-inning scoreless streak dating back to April 27. Over his last three relief appearances, Myers has scattered five hits and three walks while striking out 17 over 15 innings.

Heading into the April 27 game against Modesto, Myers sported an 8.78 ERA. Following Sunday's game, he had lowered that mark to 4.18. The San Diego native credited San Jose pitching coach Matt Yourkin for the turnaround.

"He lets me figure things out on my own," Myers said. "When I do need help or I can't seem to figure it out, then he'll step in and give me these little pointers that really help me out a lot."

Understanding his natural ability was another pivotal step for him.

"[My stuff] will do what it needs to do to get outs," he said. "That's been a big key for me."

As for his pseudo bullpen role, Myers is happy to continue along the path set by the organization. He feels the combination of knowing when he'll take the ball but not dealing with the pressures of starting is ideal for him.

"I just love having the ball. It's nice knowing every five days I'm pitching, so I can have my routine as if I was starting the game," he said. "I don't mind it. I don't have to rush to get ready before the game either, I get a little bit extra time. I get to go out with all the boys before the game, warm up with everyone, stretch and throw. I love it. I'm embracing it. It's been good so far.

"I'm just trying to throw up as many zeros as I can every time I pitch. If they tell me to do something different or whatever it may be, then I'll do it. I'm just trying to pitch the best I can every five days [right now]."

Giants No. 6 prospect Sandro Fabian went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run. Jacob Heyward clubbed a solo homer and scored again on an RBI single from Murphy.