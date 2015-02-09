Verdugo keeps mashing with three big hits

Baseball's No. 28 overall prospect hit his second homer in as many days on Monday, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while stretching his latest hitting streak to 13 games -- with knocks in 24 of 25 -- as Triple-A Oklahoma City fell to visiting Las Vegas, 10-4.

Alex Verdugo returned to Triple-A from the big leagues on May 12. He's been held hitless exactly one time since, and he's showing no signs of cooling off.

The Dodgers' top prospect entered the week with four consecutive two-hit games and added two more hits by the third inning against the 51s on Monday. Verdugo doubled to left with two outs in the first inning, then pummeled a solo homer to left as the second in back-to-back shots with Kyle Garlick in the third.

After grounding out to first leading off the sixth, the 22-year-old outfielder notched his second double on a sharp bouncer to left field with one out in the eighth.

The three-hit performance, already Verdugo's fourth of June, pushed his season-long slash line to .350/.392/.522 through 44 Triple-A games. He has five doubles in his last three games, and his slugging percentage has jumped 70 points since Friday.MiLB include

Las Vegas' Zach Borenstein and Ty Kelly each went 4-for-5 in their team's rout. Borenstein homered and doubled three times, driving in three runs, while Kelly added a double and an RBI.